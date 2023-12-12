Shoplifter jailed after breaching court order with thefts at Rawmarsh and Parkgate

A PERSISTENT shoplifter who stole over £340 of products from two stores has been jailed.

Natasha Talbot

Natasha Talbot, of no fixed abode, had been given a criminal behaviour order banning her from Tesco Express in Bellows Road, Rawmarsh, and Home Bargains in Parkgate.

But the 27-year-old committed six thefts in those shops between November 14 and December 1.

Talbot appeared before magistrates in Sheffield on December 6 to admit the thefts and breaches of her order. She was given a 26-week prison sentence.

Insp Lesley Fretwell, of Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. It costs retailers a lot of money and can trigger abuse of retail workers.

“It’s the last thing they should have to deal with in the workplace, particularly during the festive period which is always a busy time for retail workers.

“CBOs are only served on the most serious and persistent antisocial individuals and the fact Talbot is now behind bars shows just how severely breaches of these orders are taken by the courts.

“Our neighbourhood teams will continue working with local retail premises in the Rotherham North area to bring offenders like Talbot to justice and over the festive period we will be out on dedicated retail crime patrols.

“We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and we are glad a custodial sentence has been served.”