Shop robbed by balaclava raider

Appeal: Investigators want to speak to this man

A BALACLAVA masked robber threatened a worker at a Rotherham newsagent’s shop with a metal bar.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said the raider struck on Thursday March 20, just before 5pm at Broad Street News in Parkgate.

It is alleged he then stole several packets of cigarettes from the store before feedng.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers launched an investigation and have now identified a man they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery, who was caught on CCTV.

He is described as white, of a slim build, with medium length straight brown hair and a moustache.

Anyone who help should call 101, quoting incident number 693 of March 20, 2025. Information can also be reported online at: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

Those who prefer not to give personal details can stay anonymous and pass on details by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.