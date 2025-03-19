Sheffield man accused of Hoyland attempted murder

Aftermath: Crime scene investigators in Hoyland

A MAN is facing court accused of attempted murder and a string of other offences following an incident in the centre of Hoyland last Friday evening.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police were called to Market Street at 10.38pm on March 14 by Yorkshire Ambulance Service staff.

A man aged 40s had been hurt and taken to hospital with an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the wound he sustained was serious but not life threatening.

An investigation was launched, with a section of Market Street sealed off for several hours.

Witnesses reported officers searching bins and service areas behind nearby shops as the incident unfolded, and that some potential witnesses were spoken to by officers as they made their way out of the area.

Scenes of crime officers remained at the location more than 12 hours later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed that a 21 year old man had subsequently been arrested and he has now been charged and made an initial appearance before Magistrates in Barnsley.

The case will be transferred to Sheffield Crown Court, with the next hearing scheduled for April 16.

The man accused is Lewis Parker, aged 21, of Keppel Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield.

He is facing charges of attempted murder, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, possessing a Class B controlled drug and a Class C controlled drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parker has been remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance.

Police investigators have asked that anyone with information about the incident should contact by telephone on 101, quoting incident number 1107 of March 14.