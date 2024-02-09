SEX OFFENDER: Darren Oldham

On January 29 2021, Oldham (35) sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Rotherham after plying her with drugs.

The girl told police that after being given cannabis to smoke, she was awoken to find Oldham, of Banvury, Oxfordshire, sexually assaulting her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Months later, while on holiday in Cornwall, Oldham again sexually assaulted a 14-year-old-girl after meeting her and her friend for the first time near to a beach.

On November 8 2022 he was arrested and charged with two counts of assault of a female over 13 (but under 16) by penetration and one count of sexual touching of a child over 13 (but under 16).

Oldham pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing and was sentenced on Wednesday at Sheffield Crown Court to nine years in prison, extended by three years on licence, and given a restraining order not to contact the victim.

Investigating Officer PC Adam Jones said: “Oldham took advantage of two vulnerable young girls, and I am pleased he will now serve time in prison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Justice for the victims would not have been possible without their commendable bravery, showing such courage for young girls.