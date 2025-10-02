Sex offence reports soar in South Yorkshire as prosecutions slump, stats reveal

NUMBERS of sex offences reported to South Yorkshire Police leapt to more than 5,000 last year.

But numbers of suspects charged with offences took a sharp drop, with 220 facing legal action in the last financial year, compared to 351 in the previous 12 months.

Complaints numbers last year were 5,194, up from 4,368 in 2023/4, a figure which was down by 40 on the year before that.

The statistics have been put together by Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice which provides claim and legal advice services for sexual abuse claims.

They say the statistics mean only four per cent of reported rapes and sexual offences led to a charge or summons in South Yorkshire last year.

The upward trend in reported crimes follows a national pattern, with an 11 per cent increase.

That has been attributed to improvements in police recording practices, rather than increased offending.

When legal proceedings do start, there is an increasing likelihood that the case will be dropped before reaching court.

The Crown Prosecution Service is responsible for taking offenders to court, but has seen the number of rape cases failing to get before a judge or jury rise from 160 to 608 in the space of just four years.

Two Rotherham council ‘ward’ areas feature in South Yorkshire’s top ten for sexual offence reports, with Boston Castle in third place, where 305 complaints were made between 2022 and 2025, with Rotherham East in tenth position, as 218 complaints were lodged there.

The Survivors Trust also believes some victims fail to report crimes, with policy advisor Lucy Duckworth stating: “I think that some victims do not want to report offences or be involved in prosecutions because they are seeing the trauma of reporting.

“Of the 15 per cent of offences that are reported, only 1.6 pert cent will result in a prosecution.

“I think we need a huge cultural and societal shift, such as making it mandatory for all police and frontline staff to have training in working with survivors of sexual violence.”

In South Yorkshire, sexual assault on a female aged 13 and over accounted for 3,454 offences in the last three years.

Rape of a female aged 16 and over accounted for almost as many.

South Yorkshire Police were unavailable for comment.

See https://www.sexualabusecompensationadvice.org.uk/sexual-abuse-claims/ for more details.