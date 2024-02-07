JAILED: Ryan Madine

Ryan Madine, of Edlington, subjected his victim to multiple attacks, which he filmed and sent to James Mitchell, who has also been jailed.

Mitchell (31) encouraged Madine to commit offences and the pair would share child abuse images with each other.

Madine was charged last April after an 18-month police investigation, which revealed video messages of the 24-year-old sexually assaulting and performing oral sex on a vulnerable young child. Officers also found more than 700 indecent images of children on a digital device.

Madine initially denied having any sexual interest in children but later admitted offences including assaulting a child under 13 by penetration, sexually assaulting a child, voyeurism and sexual communication with a child.

He also admitted five counts of making indecent photographs of a child and two counts of distributing indecent photographs of a child.

Both Madine and Mitchell, who is from Retford, Notts, were at Sheffield Crown Court last Friday (2) to be sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison.

Both will be on the sex offenders register and remain under a restraining order for life.

Investigating officer Fiona Booth said: “This was a complex investigation, requiring tenacity, professionalism and perseverance to secure a conviction against a dangerous individual who preyed upon vulnerable and innocent children.

“Madine recorded his sickening crimes and sent them to another paedophile. He showed absolutely no regard for his victims.

“It is unimaginable to think of the suffering endured at the hands of Madine and they will require additional support and specialist care for a number of years to come.

“We take sexual offences of this nature very seriously, and I hope this case and the sentence served upon Madine shows just how determined we are to get justice for every single victim of a sexual offence.”