Seventy cars off the streets after insurance crackdown

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 25th Nov 2024, 10:06 BST
Crackdown: Uninsured drivers face tough penalties
SEVENTY uninsured cars have been taken off the road in South Yorkshire in one week, by South Yorkshire Police.

They were supporting Operation Drive Insured Week, which works against the menace posed by those driving without cover.

Research shows those without insurance are likely to take greater risks on the road or be involved in other forms of crime.

Sgt Marty Mickelthwaite said: “Driving without insurance its illegal and failing to insure your vehicle can see you receive a minimum fine of £300 and six points.”

