Senior officer moves to calm nerves over saturation policing

Safety first: Festive venues will get high-profile policing

POLICE have warned that festive venues like markets and busy locations such as shopping centres will be flooded with extra officers as Christmas approaches.

They insist that people should not be alarmed by the presence of police in high numbers, which is part of Project Servator, a policing tactic which has been in place for the festivities since 2022.

The aim is to guard against general crime and also terrorism.

A key element to the work is public engagement and senior officers have asked that anyone witnessing suspicious behaviour should report it to officers on the streets.

They also work closely with businesses and their own security staff to try to disrupt criminals.

Assistant Chief Constable Rick Alton said: "Project Servator is a policing tactic that aims to disrupt a range of criminal activity, including terrorism, while providing a reassuring presence for the public.

"The approach relies on unpredictable and highly visible police deployments, whilst at the same time, building a network of vigilance made up of businesses, community partners and the general public.

"Our Project Servator officers are specially trained to spot tell-tale signs that someone may be carrying out hostile reconnaissance.

“This is the process of gathering information that someone may carry out to help them plan or prepare to commit a crime.

"Working together, teams pop up in areas to disrupt criminal behaviour, identify criminal intent and reassure the public. The effect is a network of vigilance which creates a difficult environment for potential terrorists considering their targets and individuals looking to commit crime.

"Deployments are highly visible and often include mounted officers and drones. We also use less obvious resources such as police in plain clothes and CCTV operators who aren’t ‘on the ground’.

"Public support is massive and I’d like to thank everyone who has played their part in keeping communities across our county safe.

"Every year, thousands of reports from the public help tackle the terrorist threat. Please remember, if you hear or see something that feels unusual or suspicious, trust your instincts and ACT by reporting it to us or a member of security.

"Report online or call us on 101. If it’s an emergency, always call 999. Reporting won’t ruin lives, but it could save them”.