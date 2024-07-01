Self Esteem working to kick football-related domestic abuse into touch

CAMPAIGNING: Moonchild and Rebecca

DOMESTIC abuse is an unwanted side-effect of football - and Rotherham entertainer Rebecca Lucy Taylor wants to help tackle it.

Under her stage name, Self Esteem, Rebecca has collaborated with shirt makers Art of Football to shed light on the not-so-beautiful game's hidden problem.

In an announcement timed to coincide with England's EURO 2024 campaign, shirts she helped design are being produced bearing the powerful statistic: "Reported incidents of domestic abuse increased by 26 per cent if England men play and 38 percent if England men lose.”

The shirts cost £60, £5 from every sale is being donated to Women’s Aid, which supports initiatives combating domestic violence.

Rebecca says: “As a kid I would sit there and design things all the time, so something in me was like, this would be really fun.

“Part of me was like, oh I'm a real vibe kill, but unfortunately these statistics are a vibe killer, and it needs to change.

“I’m so glad we're doing this, we’re just excited for it to exist, it feels like a piece of art to me.”The former Anston girl brought in Sheffield-born artist, Corbin Shaw, to help create the look, that is inspired by 1990s England shirts.

The 37-year-old, a Sheffield Wednesday follower and a former South Yorkshire cricketer, has been the victim of assault in the past and is an ardent advocate of women’s rights in society and the workplace.

She has described herself as “this hyper-emotional person... I’ve just got to fight injustice at every corner. It’s difficult, but I’ll do it!”

In June, the actor, songstress and campaigner teamed up with Moonchild Sanelly for a collaborative single, Big Man which is said to “explore the nuances of modern masculinity and gender roles”.

She explained: “Me and Moon wrote a song from the perspective of a good boyfriend. The ones that are just chill and secure so they just leave you to it. The ones that don’t want a medal for doing the bins.“The ones that see that you’re working your t*** off so they go and get yet-another-thing you’ve ordered and missed the delivery of, from the post office. The ones that don’t take your success as a direct threat to their existence. To me, this is real masculinity.”

A video of the two women sees them undertake various household chores while donning oversized suits.Moonchild commented “Rebecca and I wrote from the perspective of our ideal partner. The song is from the hypothetical perspective of a man who supports their partner and is happy for their woman. A man that is fully secure. A big man.”

The National Centre for Domestic Violence says violence against women during football tournaments is an “uncomfortable truth that darkens the world’s favourite sport”.

They say there is a morning-after context too, stating that incidents of abuse are up 11 per cent the next day, whether the team wins or loses, figures apparently associated with the World Cup in 2022.