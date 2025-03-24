Seized motorbike heading for crusher

Seized: Police found this bike abandoned (Photo: SYP)

A SUSPECT is due in court following an incident where police seized a motorbike in Hoyland.

South Yorkshire Police were on patrol in the community on the evening of March 22, in response to numerous complaints of suspicious activity in the area.

While they were present, a motorcyclist failed to stop for them and the rider sped away into an alley.

However, officers were able to catch up because the machine malfunctioned, leaving the rider to dump it and continue his getaway on foot.

Police started a chase on foot and a short time later, a man was arrested.

The abandoned motorbike was also seized and it is expected that will now be crushed.

The man arrested is now facing prosecution and is expected to appear at court.

Officers from the Barnsley South neighbourhood policing team were responsible for the arrest.

They are based in the area and work with communities to provide a policing response to issues affecting residents.