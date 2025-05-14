Second seven-figure drugs bust within days

POLICE have busted two seven-figure cannabis farms in the space of days at addresses in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police released details of a raid on a former snooker hall in Ferham, where plants with a value of £1.4m were discovered - despite attempts to disguise the growing operation.

Now it has emerged a second ‘farm’ has been raided and dismantled at Gerard Road, in the Wellgate area of Rotherham.

Officers found 1,000 plants being grown across ten rooms in that property.

Each plant has an approximate value of £1,000, giving a £1m valuation of the cash lost to criminals.

That property had been entered by Northern Powergrid, in response to reports of suspicious electrical activity at the location.

Once inside, engineers found the plants and contacted police.

Later in the day police sighted a car suspiciously circling the area and moved in to question its occupants.

No hiding place: Police break into a cannabis farm in Ferham

The vehicle had allegedly been stolen from London and inside police found a key to the Gerard Road property.

Money was also found, along with equipment consistent with cannabis production.

Three men, two aged 34 and a 33-year-old. were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and theft of a motor vehicle.

All three have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Illegal: Illicit cannabis cultivation in action

Northern Powergrid staff found the electricity supply inside the building had been bypassed, creating a danger is well as stealing electricity.

Power supply problems had been the tell-tale sign which led to the discovery of the Ferham farm, with others in the area reporting frequent power cuts.

That indicated electricity was being drawn illegally from the supply, a practise associated with cannabis cultivation because growing conditions require heat and light, absorbing large quantities of power.

The Gerard Road bust is the second in the Wellgate area in less than a year, with another found in an outbuilding behind a side street during an Operation Duxford day of action last summer.

Last year, officers recovered cannabis plants worth almost £18m from operations across the borough.

The two latest operations alone will contribute £2.4m to the tally for 2025, which is important to controlling organised crime, because offenders often use cash generated through drug sales to finance other type of illegal activity.