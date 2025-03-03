Second Dearne area school involved in knife incident

Reassurance: Wath Academy have contacted parents

A SECOND Dearne area academy has been involved in an incident involving a pupil taking a knife onto school premises, it has emerged.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A female pupil at Wath Academy was found to have a knife in an incident which unfolded before the start of the school day.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that they were called to the school and the girl involved was disarmed. The incident happened at 8.30am on Tuesday last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She later attended a voluntary interview and was referred to a youth offending team.

The revelation comes after it emerged that a primary school pupil was also found with a knife at Highgate Academy, in Goldthorpe.

That had apparently been taken into school after the child had been helping his parents with wallpapering work at home.

In both cases, the schools issued letters to parents updating them on the situation and measures taken to ensure pupils were kept safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wath Academy told parents: “We want to reassure you that if ever a young person was suspected of carrying a bladed weapon in school we would always act swiftly and robustly in line with our policies to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

“With regards to the recent incident staff and students acted quickly and the situation was promptly reported and managed before the school day even began.

“While incidents of this nature can be concerning, we have robust safeguarding measures in place.

“Our policy is clear: possession of any prohibited item on school grounds, regardless of intent or whether it remains out of sight in a bag, will result in permanent exclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition, we maintain a well-practiced lockdown procedure (which was not required in this instance) well-supervised social areas, and a structured Life Skills, tutors and assembly programme to educate students on the dangers of offensive weapons.”

A spokesperson for the Academy added: “Our staff took immediate action to remove the knife to ensure the safety of all students and staff. At no point was anyone threatened or harmed.”

South Yorkshire has a Violence Reduction Unit, set up to reduce the county’s problems with violent crime, including use of knives, several years ago by then Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings.