Appeal: Police want help to identify robbers

A SCHOOLGIRL was robbed of a necklace and cash by three masked men who struck in Rotherham woodland, police have said.

South Yorkshire Police are now seeking people with information which may help their investigation.

The incident happened on Saturday August 31, at around 4.50pm in Fenton Woods, close to the Munsbrough Lane entrance.

Investigators have been told they threatened the 15 year old before taking her belongings.

All had their faces covered by balaclavas and one was describe as being around five feet ten inches tall and of muscular build.

He was wearing a burgundy Nike tec fleece, gloves and black tracksuit bottoms.

The second was black, around five feet eight inches tall and muscular. He was wearing a black hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms.

The third was white, around five feet ten inches tall and muscular, wearing a green Nike tec fleece and black tracksuit bottoms.

Information can be reported to 101, quoting incident 786 of August 31.