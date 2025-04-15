Scale of Rotherham's domestic violence problem revealed

Scrutiny: Councillors will discuss progress on dealing with domestic violence

MORE than 200 people - adults and children - have been protected from the risk of domestic violence in Rotherham over a year - through work done by the council to provide safe accommodation.

The authority now has 13 specialist domestic abuse properties, fully furnished and ‘target hardened’ for security.

They have provided shelter for 35 adults and 39 children, with some of that number still in residence.

There are also 20 other properties available, offering housing support to 53 adults and 88 children over the same period.

The council also has a homeless prevention fund, providing essential support for 153 families during 2024/5.

Cash from that fund has helped with moving costs, paying rent arrears to help prevent future homelessness, and buying essentials.

Target hardening work, to make homes more secure, has also been undertaken at 142 properties, allowing survivors to stay in their own homes with increased levels of safety.

However, they represent only a fraction of those affected by domestic abuse in the town. In the year ending in March 2024, 7,274 domestic abuse incidents were reported to police.

From those, 3,157 were referred to support services, with around four in five of those accepting help.

Rotherham Council has been signed up to a domestic abuse strategy since 2022, working with other bodies under the umbrella of the Safer Rotherham Partnership.

Development means increased levels of support are now available to children.

In addition to the indirect support received as a result of adults getting help, 288 received therapeutic support over a year, provided by specialists. More than 1,000 others received other support.

Rotherham is the only authority in South Yorkshire where all schools are signed up to Operation Encompass, where staff can monitor the welfare of children known to be affected by incidents. All but two of the town’s nurseries are signed up to the scheme, with work in progress to get the outstanding two on board.

Council services are provided by a charity called Hopian and a waiting list of victims needing help has been slashed from 180 to 35, who face a waiting time of less than six months.

High risk cases can expect one to one support within 48 hours.

Details of developments in the area will be examined by councillors on the authority’s scrutiny panel next week.