Safe raiders strike at Rotherham care home

Investigation: Police are seeking help from the public

BURGLARS have struck in a night-raid at a Rotherham care home and stolen a safe containing cash and jewellery.

Now South Yorkshire Police are being information about the burglary, which happened at Byron Lodge Care Home in West Melton.

Raiders took the safe between 12.35am and 1.45am on Monday January 27.

Police began an investigation at the time and officers are now appealing to the public for further information which could help them.

Anyone who can help should pass information to police by calling them on 101 or via the South Yorkshire Police website.

The incident number 162 of 27 January 2025 should be quoted when callers get in touch.

For those who prefer not to give personal details, information can be passed via the Crimestoppers charity, where anonymity is guaranted.

Their UK Contact Centre can be reached on freephone 0800 555 111 or through a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org