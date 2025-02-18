Rural crime meeting in north Rotherham

Listening: Police have invited residents to discuss concerns

RURAL residents and businesses in the north of Rotherham have been invited to attend a specialised public meeting next week.

The Rotherham North neighbourhood policing team has organised a rural crime engagement meeting on Tuesday, March 25, from 6.30pm to 8pm at the Likewise Centre, on Kea Park Close, Hellaby.

They have invited those with concerns around wildlife and rural crime to turn up to meet local neighbourhood officers, but also specialists from South Yorkshire Police’s rural crime and motorbike teams.