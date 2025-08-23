Rotherham "streaker" arrested on suspicion of exposure and voyeurism

Arrest: a man is in custody after shocked residents filmed a naked man in Greasborough

A MAN is in police custody after being found allegedly running naked through the streets of Greasbrough.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain vague, but videos of the suspect have been circulating on social media, filmed at different locations within the community.

Surprised observers used mobile telephones to film the man, from behind, as he ran along pavements, seemingly totally naked and without shoes, but carrying what appeared to be a white football.

One person posting made the observation that he had emerged from a park, where children may have been present.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed: “At 1.46 today (Friday August 22) we were called to reports of a mam naked on Greyson Road in Greasrough Rotherham.

“Officers attended and arrested a 21 year old man on suspicion of exposure and voyeurism. He remains in police custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Film footage of the man showed him in the old village and vicinity of the old town hall.