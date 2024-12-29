Rotherham shooting investigation launched after man injured

Armed response: Now police are investigating a shooting in East Dene

A MAN has been injured in a shooting at East Dene in Rotherham, with police now investigating.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extra patrols will now be present in the area in the days ahead.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Guild Road just after 12.30am on Sunday, December 29, to report that a man was injured at an address there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed police responded and found “evidence consistent with a firearms discharge”, said the force.

A casualty was taken to hospital but was later discharged.

Part of Guild Road was sealed off to allow forensics experts to examine the area for potential evidence.

Police have also been conducting house to house inquires and checking CCTV.

Det Ins David Robertson said: “We will not tolerate gun crime in South Yorkshire, this mindless violence has no place in our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working hard to bring those responsible for this incident to justice. In the coming days our officers will be in the area. If you have any concerns, please stop them and speak to them as they are there to help.

“Anyone with information that could help our investigation is urged to come forward. Did you see or hear anything suspicious, or do you have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage that could help our enquiries?”

Information should go to police via 101, quoting incident number 24 of December 29.

Officers can also be contacted online, via ‘live chat’ at the South Yorkshire Police website, https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously, 0800 555 111.