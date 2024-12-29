Rotherham shooting investigation launched after man injured
Extra patrols will now be present in the area in the days ahead.
South Yorkshire Police were called to Guild Road just after 12.30am on Sunday, December 29, to report that a man was injured at an address there.
Armed police responded and found “evidence consistent with a firearms discharge”, said the force.
A casualty was taken to hospital but was later discharged.
Part of Guild Road was sealed off to allow forensics experts to examine the area for potential evidence.
Police have also been conducting house to house inquires and checking CCTV.
Det Ins David Robertson said: “We will not tolerate gun crime in South Yorkshire, this mindless violence has no place in our communities.
“We are working hard to bring those responsible for this incident to justice. In the coming days our officers will be in the area. If you have any concerns, please stop them and speak to them as they are there to help.
“Anyone with information that could help our investigation is urged to come forward. Did you see or hear anything suspicious, or do you have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage that could help our enquiries?”
Information should go to police via 101, quoting incident number 24 of December 29.
Officers can also be contacted online, via ‘live chat’ at the South Yorkshire Police website, https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously, 0800 555 111.