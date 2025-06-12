Rotherham burglar jailed for 36 property raids

A ROTHERHAM burglar who admitted 36 break-ins in a crime-spree lasting almost a year has been jailed.

Aaron Caladine , aged 27, of Sopewell Road, Kimberworth, and Cohen Skinner, aged 21, of Norman Croft Way, the Manor, Sheffield, were jailed at Leeds Crown Court for 36 burglary offences between March 2023 and January 2024. The offences were carried out in the Kirklees area, the district around Huddersfield. A third offender, Taylor Cawley, aged 20, of Retford Road, Sheffield was also jailed after admitting his role in eight offences in January last year. Caladine was sentenced to eight years, four months , Skinner to six years, eight months and Cawley to six years, all for offences of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary. Leeds Crown Court heard the majority of household burglaries took place in the Holmfirth and Huddersfield areas, with other offending in Sheffield and Ranby in Nottinghamshire. Officers arrested the offenders following an investigation into the crashing of a stolen Audi S3 in the Holmfirth area, in the early hours of January 27, 2024. They were charged in March last year and remanded in custody until their Crown Court hearing. Temporary Det Sgt Alex Walker of Kirklees District Police, said: “We welcome the sentencing of these males for their roles in a large scale burglary conspiracy in Kirklees, South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire. “Being a victim of burglary can have a traumatic and long lasting effect on victims, and the sheer scale of the offending committed by Caladine and Skinner in particular has been reflected in the sentences they have received. “We are also pleased to see Cawley convicted and sentenced for the quantity of offences he admitted to. “These individuals were brought to justice following long running and complex enquiries which included close co-operation between detectives in Kirklees and our colleagues in South Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. “The case demonstrates that those involved in such ‘cross border’ offending should not think they are somehow less likely to be caught if they try and offend out of their home areas.