Rotherham bottom of arrests league-table from extra police patrols

ROTHERHAM saw the least number of suspects arrested in a year of lightning patrols, funded by the Home Office, in policing hot-spots across South Yorkshire.

For several years, the Government has put money into ‘Grip’ patrols, where officers mount short, intensive, patrols in areas known anti-social behaviour, violent crime and other problems. The officers hours are covered on overtime - to prevent denuding regular policing - and return to the same areas frequently, to disrupt and deter offenders. In the 12 months ending in March, Rotherham got almost 1,834 hours of extra patrol time, slightly more than neighbouring Barnsley but substantially less than Doncaster, with 2,859 hours put in. Sheffield saw 4,374 hours of extra patrol time, but that is a much larger community. That work led to 16 arrests in Rotherham, the lowest number of the four areas, with Barnsley officers clocking up 20, Doncaster 47 and Sheffield 66. Similarly, officers in Rotherham dealt with the lowest number of incidents logged as ‘other offences’, at 17, while colleagues in Barnsley dealt with 29, in Doncaster 60 and Sheffield 54. Rotherham saw more stop search checks than Barnsley, 29 and 26 respectively, though 63 were conducted in Doncaster, and 125 in Sheffield. Rotherham’s numbers were highest for intelligence reports, however, regarded as a vital tool for informing police of criminal activity and helping to guide future operations. Beyond the ‘Grip’ patrols, Rotherham police have had major recent successes in tackling the illicit trade in growing cannabis and processing of stolen vehicles through ‘chop shop’ workshops recently. Rotherham saw 54 intelligence reports filed, against 33 in Barnsley, 61 in Doncaster and 67 in Sheffield - giving a strong performance on a pro-rata basis, based the amount of time officers spent in each area. No details are available on the areas where the patrols took place, but the system works on council ‘ward’ boundaries and in the previous year the Boston Castle, Rotherham East, Rother Vale, Rotherham West and Wingfield areas all saw the presence of ‘Grip’ patrols, so it is possible some or all of those districts featured again. South Yorkshire Deputy Mayor Kilvinder Vigurs, responsible for policing, has seen Grip officers in action and said: “ASB can came un many for that affect people’s lives, the community and environment on a daily basis.”