Rotherham arrests within minutes of car-jacking report

FOUR suspects in an armed car-jacking investigation have been arrested in Rotherham - just minutes after police were alerted to the incident in a 999 call.

The victim called South Yorkshire Police after a car was taken at gunpoint by a gang who brought the vehicle to a halt.

An offender struck in Tinsley, where a man had been forced to stop while driving by a man who stepped out into the carriageway.

He then leaned into the car and snatched the keys from the ignition.

The offender then showed the driver what he believed to be a gun, and ordered him out of the vehicle.

The suspect then drove the car away leaving the victim stranded in the street.

After taking details of the incident, armed officers were dispatched to search for the stolen vehicle and any suspects who might be with the vehicle.

Initial inquiries allowed armed officers to track down the vehicle, pursue it and safely bring it to a stop in the Broom area of Rotherham - all within 25 minutes of the initial call being received.

Two men, aged 21 and 22, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery and taken into custody.

Following a search of the detainees and the vehicle, no firearm was found, with enquiries now ongoing into the circumstances of the incident, on October 14.

Chief Insp Jon Greaves said: "Our armed officers are trained professionals and ready to respond in real time to threats involving dangerous weapons on our streets.

"Incidents of this nature are treated extremely seriously in order to protect the public who can expect a swift response in apprehending those suspected of being involved in gun crime or associated serious criminality, including robberies.

"From the moment the call was received, officers on the ground liaised with call handlers to quickly track down the vehicle and bring it to a stop, preventing any further harm or risk of harm to the public.

"We will continue to relentlessly pursue those who pose a danger to our communities and react swiftly to reports of anyone suspected of being armed with a dangerous weapon."