Road closed for hours as police investigate assault
A MAJOR Rotherham road remained closed more than 12 hours after an injured man was found.
South Yorkshire Police were alerted at 2.36am by a hospital that a man had been admitted with injuries consistent with an assault.
Officers have established that a potential crime scene was in Sheffield Road, with a section of the road then cordoned off.
A force spokesman said: “A scene is currently in place in Sheffield Road while officers conduct their work”.
Road users were asked to plan alternative routes.