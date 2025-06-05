Road closed for hours as police investigate assault

Crime scene: Police closed Sheffield Road as part of an assault investigation

A MAJOR Rotherham road remained closed more than 12 hours after an injured man was found.

South Yorkshire Police were alerted at 2.36am by a hospital that a man had been admitted with injuries consistent with an assault.

Officers have established that a potential crime scene was in Sheffield Road, with a section of the road then cordoned off.

A force spokesman said: “A scene is currently in place in Sheffield Road while officers conduct their work”.

Road users were asked to plan alternative routes.