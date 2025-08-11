Road closed for crime scene investigation

Closure: Rotherham Road was blocked for hours as police worked

A ROAD in the Dearne Valley was sealed off for hours by police as crime scene investigators worked on Saturday.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early morning commuters found Rotherham Road, which links Middlecliffe to Thurnscoe and Great Houghton, blocked by police vehicles and tape.

That meant bus services had to be diverted for much of the day, with Stagecoach reporting the disruption was due to an accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police have released no information on the incident.

Meanwhile, officers are investigating a fatal crash involving an alleged hit and run driver in Barnsley.

A collision happened around 7.40pm on Friday August 8 on Pontefract Road, near Beevor Court.

A 43 year old cyclist was killed, but the driver of a silver BMW fled the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By Sunday, police had traced the car and arrested a 24 year old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He has been bailed.

Information can be passed using 101, incident 913 of August 8.