Road closed for crime scene investigation
Early morning commuters found Rotherham Road, which links Middlecliffe to Thurnscoe and Great Houghton, blocked by police vehicles and tape.
That meant bus services had to be diverted for much of the day, with Stagecoach reporting the disruption was due to an accident.
South Yorkshire Police have released no information on the incident.
Meanwhile, officers are investigating a fatal crash involving an alleged hit and run driver in Barnsley.
A collision happened around 7.40pm on Friday August 8 on Pontefract Road, near Beevor Court.
A 43 year old cyclist was killed, but the driver of a silver BMW fled the scene.
By Sunday, police had traced the car and arrested a 24 year old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He has been bailed.
Information can be passed using 101, incident 913 of August 8.