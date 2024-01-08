SOUTH Yorkshire Police have reported an increase in calls about XL bullies since the breed was banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Restrictions brought in on December 31 have made it against the law to sell, abandon, gift or breed the dogs.

It is also a requirement to keep them muzzled and on a lead when in public, and from February 1 all XL bully dogs must be registered.

This process requires owners to hold public liability insurance, microchip the dog and provide proof that the animal has been neutered.

Anyone who no longer wants to keep their XL bully under the new restrictions must arrange for a vet to put down the animal.

The changes follow what the government has called a “concerning” rise in attacks and deaths.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The new restrictions are now in force and many owners and our communities will have questions and concerns.

“We are seeing an increased number of calls into our control room asking for advice and guidance.

“If you are concerned about a dog in your community and believe those living, or in close proximity to the dog are at risk, please contact us.

“If you have a question regarding the ban, or your own XL bully, please ensure you have read all guidance and updates available to you before calling 101.”

“Our call handlers will only signpost you to the relevant information, they cannot provide any additional information to what has already been shared by the government.”

Owning an unregistered dog after June 30 will be a criminal offence, with owners facing an unlimited fine.