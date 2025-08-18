Reprimand for police over deleted evidence footage

SOUTH Yorkshire Police has been reprimanded over the loss of footage from officers’ body-worn cameras, which could have affected three criminal cases.

The force was referred to the Information Commissioner’s Office after an incident in 2023 when footage was deleted in error during a transfer of data.

In the Summer of 2023, it was discovered that a quantity of body worn footage recorded between July 2020 and May 2023 had been deleted.

Victims involved in affected criminal proceedings were informed and police worked with the Crown Prosecution Service to minimise the impact to three cases, which were two allegations of assault against police officers and one case of affray.

Deputy Chief Constable Sarah Poolman said: “We do not underestimate the damage any loss of data can do to our communities’ trust and confidence in us.

“Whilst the Information Commissioner’s Office has welcomed the steps taken by us in the immediate aftermath, such as trying to retrieve the footage and informing those affected, we are sorry that any victim of crime faced this challenge whilst going through the criminal justice system.

“We did, of course, work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service to minimise the impact on criminal proceedings and judicial outcomes and, whilst even one is too many, it is believed only three cases were potentially detrimentally affected by the loss of body worn video footage.

“We have already put processes in place to safeguard our data. Of the seven recommendations made by the ICO, all have been implemented,” she said.

Police have not revealed the outcomes of the cases involved.