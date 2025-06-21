Recognition for back-room staff who helped tackle Manvers disturbance

THEY may never be seen by the public, but South Yorkshire Police’s dispatch teams are very much on the front line.

Staff members provide support to operational colleagues, managing developing incidents and responding to changing circumstances, helping to ensure police on the streets work as effectively as possible.

Dispatchers, who are based at the Atlas Court communications centre, work in groups to follow a 24 hour shift pattern and D Group has just been recognised at the South Yorkshire Emergency Services Awards.

They were singled out for the “outstanding skills” they demonstrated, remaining calm under pressure while dealing with disturbance which unfolded around the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers last August, an incident which saw more than 60 colleagues injured.

A citation states: “D Group have shown themselves to be utmost professionals in the face of adversity

“They pull together as a team and get the job done.

“They are worth of this recognition due to their support of frontline colleagues and the communities of South Yorkshire.”

A police worker with almost 50 years service has also been recognised for her unwavering dedication.

Professionals: D Group dispatchers

Liz Ellison’s connection with the service in 1976 when she joined as a police cadet, going on to become an office junior and then shift operator.

By the early 1990s she had gained qualifications and became deputy manager of the Criminal Records Office.

That developed into helping guide colleagues through new ways of working with the Police National Computer system.

Her citation states: “Liz has ensured that as technology has changed, so too has the way her team operate to keep up with evolution.”