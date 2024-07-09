CHILD SEX ABUSER: David Saynor

RAPIST David Saynor used his limousine company to groom and sexually abuse teenage girls in Rotherham.

Saynor, aged 76, has been found guilty of a string of offences against girls in the late 2000s and early 2010s, taking his victims out for rides in his vehicles, plying them with alcohol, encouraging them to undress or dance for him, and then in some cases raping or sexually assaulting them.

His victims were between the ages of 12 and 18 when the offences happened. They were sometimes collected from their school or care homes in his stretched Hummer, taken to or from teenage discos in Rotherham, or just for rides around the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Girls would be given money for cigarettes, food or occasionally drugs. Saynor encouraged them to call him if they needed picking up from somewhere, and often told them to bring friends.

LIMO: Saynor used his company's vehicle

On one occasion he picked up one of his victims, who was aged only 12 or 13 at the time, and took her back to the yard where he stored his limousines. He went on to rape her in an office building there.

One victim was abused repeatedly over a period of two years when she was 14 and 15 years old. She recalled being picked up in her school uniform with groups of other girls, given alcohol, cigarettes and money. Once, when she was on her own, he raped her in the back of the limousine. Afterwards, he threatened to hurt her family if she told anyone.

Another victim, who was 16-years-old and in care at the time, was initially given a job by Saynor handing out leaflets for his company. On one occasion she was driven to an area of Sheffield she didn’t know and told to perform a sexual act on him or be left there, miles from home and with no means of getting back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saynor was arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood in 2020 after numerous victims identified him, and following a five week trial at Sheffield Crown Court he was found guilty of 15 charges relating to eight victims. He will be sentenced on August 15.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Stuart Cobb said: “Saynor used his limousine company as a front for his grooming of teenage girls, gaining their trust and then abusing them.

“He was a manipulative predator who purposefully sought out those who were vulnerable or from troubled backgrounds, giving them gifts of money or alcohol to gain their trust.

“But this would often turn to intimidation and threats when girls went against his wishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It took great courage from the victims in this case to come forward and tell their stories, and I pay tribute to them for doing so. I hope today's convictions demonstrate our determination to get justice for them, even after so many years.”

The conviction of Saynor means 34 people have now been convicted of offences following investigations by Operation Stovewood, which is looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

It remains the largest investigation of its kind in the UK, with more than 1,150 potential victims identified. Another 50 investigations are ongoing as part of Stovewood.Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS Sam Thompson said: “The way David Saynor groomed, threatened and coerced young girls in the community for his own depraved sexual desires, was both cruel and manipulative.

“Child sexual abuse can cause lifelong physical and emotional trauma. We are thankful the victims in this case who came forward to tell the court what happened to them at the hands of Saynor. It is because of their evidence that we were able to build a strong case and help bring this sex offender to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS, working alongside law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse takes place.