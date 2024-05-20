VICTIM: "Laura" (pixellated) with rapist David Flatters

A TEENAGE rape victim has spoken of an eight-month ordeal of violence from a controlling partner who has been jailed for more than nine years.

As the attacks become more savage, the 19 year old victim convinced herself she it would be “an honour” to die at the hands of the man she loved - such was the degree of control he has exerted over her.

Laura - not her real name - has now spoken to the Weekender in a bit to raise awareness of the danger posed by people like offender David Flatters.

She had moved from her family home in Mexborough and was introduced to Flatters, aged 22, by mutual friends.

She regarded the relationship as positive and mistook early controlling behaviour for Flatters demonstrating care for her.

He was already a cocaine user, she said, but when he became involved with the ‘crack’ version of the drug, his behaviour degenerated into abuse and violence - when he told her he intended to kill her.

As the case unfolded, her Mexborough family also had to take security precautions as a result of threats he made.

The horrors unfolded after the pair got together early last year and in June he smashed her head against a brick wall several times.

“I knew then there was no saving the relationship. The police were called but I was scared and didn’t really engage with them,” she said.

Shortly afterwards she was subject another assault, where her head was split open as she fell against a glass table.

She was also held hostage for three days at one point and having been forced to meet Flatters in woodland was told of his plans to kill her.

“He said he was going to beat me to death. He was going to kill me and steal my dog.

“He started picking things up and trying to hit me. I screamed and he knocked me to the floor and stood on my neck.”

She was only saved, she believes, because she had managed to contact police and he heard them approaching.

During their relationship, Laura said she was raped several times though Flatters pleaded guilty to only one of those allegations, along with a series of four assault charges, strangulation, false imprisonment, witness intimidation and escaping from lawful custody.

That related to his final arrest, where he was handcuffed and ran off, only to tumble to the ground a short distance away, where he was picked up again.

Laura is now living with the consequences of his actions but believes the impact will remain with her potentially for life.

At the time, she said: “It turned into punching first and asking questions afterwards.

“It got to the point where I thought it would be an honour to be taken out by the man that I loved.

“I don’t think you can ever get over something like that. I will be constantly having to fight with what happened and hope I will learn to live with it and hope it won’t hinder my life too much,” she said.

Flatters, of Cranbrook Road, Wheatley, Doncaster, was jailed for a total of nine years and five months after entering guilty pleas, with two further years on licence.