Ram-raiders leave empty handed after attempted strike in Hoyland

RAM raiders have struck at Hoyland’s B&M store - leaving the frontage to the shop damaged and onlookers bemused about why offenders would target such a business.

The incident happened minutes before midnight on October 13, with a vehicle used to try to break through roller-shutters at the public entrance to the store, in Market Street. South Yorkshire Police have confirmed: “At 11.57pm on Monday we were called to an attempted burglary of a business on Market Street, in Hoyland, Barnsley. “It is reported that a vehicle drove into the front of the premises, causing damage to the front of the property, before leaving the scene. “Officers attended and enquiries are currently ongoing.” The store appeared closed during business hours the following day, with the area around the doors taped off as emergency work was done to patch up the damaged area. No information has been made available about the type of vehicle used in the incident, or whether it has been traced, but the town centre location means CCTV footage is likely to form part of police follow-up investigations. The incident has caused surprise on social media, with people expressing surprise that raiders should have chosen to target a ‘value’ store. Ram-raids are more normally associated with shops which have high-value and easily portable goods which can be taken quickly. B&M became one of the mainstays of Hoyland’s retail world after the old market was redeveloped and stalls moved to a site close to the town hall. Some of them have since been removed, as a measure to try to control anti social behaviour.