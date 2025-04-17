Public warned not to approach wanted man
They want to trace the 36 year old in connection with an assault causing grievous bodily harm, taking a vehicle without consent, non-fatal strangulation, criminal damage and stalking.
Officers have appealed for help from anyone who has seen or spoken to McLoughlin recently, or knows where he may be staying.
He is white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of proportionate build with ginger hair and a beard. He has connections to Sheffield and Derbyshire.
Anyone who sees McLoughlin is asked not to approach him, but to contact police, quoting incident number 124 of February 25.
Information can also be left via the force’s new online live chat and our online portal. You can access the portal at: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Information can also be supplied via the anonymous Crimestoppers service, telephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.