Public warned not to approach wanted fugitive

Do not approach: Bradley Scott

POLICE are hunting a man over a series of criminal allegations who is thought to have links with Rotherham.

They have released details of Bradley Scott in an effort to get information from the public.

The 37 year old is wanted in connection with allegations of fraud, harassment, causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

South Yorkshire police have said they want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Scott recently or knows where he may be staying.

He is understood to have links to Sheffield as well as Rotherham.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 4ins tall, with short brown/black hair and beard stubble. He has tattoos on both sides of his neck, and on each hand.

Police say he should not be approached, but anyone who sees him should call 999, with other information going to 101, quoting incident number 917 of February 21, 2025.