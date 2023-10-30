Progress so far on £2.4m anti-social behaviour crackdown across South Yorkshire

A £2.4 MILLION crackdown on anti-social behaviour across the region is already showing success, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Partners from the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner'd office, Sheffield City Council and South Yorkshire Police meet to hear the update

A total of 48 hotspot areas were identified – 12 in each district – for attention with the Home Office grant.

There have been 21 arrests and 45 stop and searches since the project started in July, with eight vehicles, four knives, a knuckle duster and nunchuck seized.

Officers have dealt with 300 incidents, including reports related to off-road bikes and street-drinking.

Chief Insp John Mallows, South Yorkshire Police’s lead for anti-social behaviour (ASB), said:

“It is really positive to hear how well received our increased patrols have been in local communities.

“Our officers have received some excellent feedback whilst out and about, including how patrols have disrupted youths outside local shops and how residents have seen a stop to drug-dealing in their local area.

“Tackling ASB is a priority for the force, and we are dedicated to working towards ways on how we can support victims and the wider community further.

“We have already started to see what an impact the patrols are having across the different districts and looking forward to seeing this impact increase further.”

SYP declined to share the exact locations of hotspots, but four of the Rotherham ones are in the Boston Castle ward, which includes the town centre, Canklow, Wellgate, Broom and parts of Clifton and Moorgate.

The other areas for attention are within Dinnington, Rotherham East, Rotherham West, Wingfield, Maltby, Swinton, Rother Vale and Wath.

The increased patrols have been funded for two years, with South Yorkshire being one of ten pilot areas to receive funding.

Dr Alan Billings, the region’s police and crime commissioner, said: “I am determined to take anti-social behaviour seriously. It can blight the lives of individuals and communities alike.

“It is often the relentless nature of it and the seeming inability to be able to do anythinga about it that really gets people down.