Professional footballer's new policing career

A ONE-TIME professional footballer now has a new career - helping to police Dearne area communities.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Ellie Hawcroft is now a response officer, working the Wombwell beat, and that means wearing a very different pair of boots to the football studs which took her to success in America.

She joined South Yorkshire Police as a student officer on her return from the USA two years ago and is now in the front line of policing, reacting to emergency calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means she is well-embedded in her second career at the age of 24, after a football journey which started as a child.

By her college days she was already playing football for Sheffield FC's first team and the under 21s England Colleges team.

It didn't take long for her talent to be spotted. She was picked up by an agency and following a series of 'showcase' games she received no fewer than 40 offers from coaches.

That took her to the USA: ”It was always my dream to go to America," she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of my best friends is Esme Morgan, who plays for England. She always wanted to go and play for Manchester City, that was her dream, but my dream was always to go and play in America - because of the film Bend it like Beckham."

These boots were made for walking: Ellie the cop

She played football alongside studying in Nashville, then moved to West Virgina where she completed a degree, while playing in a team which won their league.

Ellie returned to Barnsley at the end of 2022. With a strong passion for public service, she'd applied for the police under a scheme which allows candidates to study towards a graduate diploma while working.

"Being able to work in the area where I'm from is great,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like a lot of the time people engage with me because I'm one of them - I speak like them and sound like them. I feel like that gets me a lot further in the job. I also enjoy getting 'free' tickets to the Barnsley match when I'm working at it!"

These boots were made for playing: Ellie the footballer

Ellie still plays football, playing in the SYP sports and social club team.

Find out more: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/police-forces/south-yorkshire-police/areas/careers/join-team-syp/police-officers/