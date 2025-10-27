THE Prime Minister has written to a Rotherham grooming survivor to provide reassurance over the integrity of the forthcoming national inquiry into the gangs responsible - with an offer of an open door should they return.

Four victims, including Elizabeth Harper, resigned from the victims’ panel, with all citing concerns about the focus of the inquiry and the lack of progress in appointing a chair, which has still not happened since the inquiry was announced in the summer.

The resignations helped to plunge the Government into further disarray, with two potential candidates who might have chaired the inquiry stepping back from the process.

Concerns from the four included a fear that the scope of the inquiry could be broadened, blurring the focus they wanted to see on the backgrounds of those responsible.

They have said they will only return to the panel if Minister Jess Phillips, who has been overseeing the situation, is replaced.

However, Sir Kier has now written to the four, offering reassurances.

In the letter he accepts: “The heinous crimes committed against you - and many others - by violent and depraved gangs were truly appalling.

“We know that in some areas these crimes were disproportionately committed by Asian men, and I assure you that the inquiry will look explicitly at that.

“You were also let down catastrophically by the institutions that should have protected your and they must be help accountable.”

“We are determined that survivors must be a heart of this inquiry, and we do not underestimate the bravery you have shown by reliving these ordeals.

“I wanted to offer my personal commitment to you in getting this inquiry right.

“I understand your decision to leave the panel will not have been taken lightly but the door will always be open should you wish to return.”

The development is the latest twist in the grooming scandal, which first came to light in Rotherham more than a decade ago.

Elizabeth has dismissed his offer as “just the same old, same old”. She said the letter was “making a mockery of survivors”, adding “action is needed, not half-hearted words”.

Despite massive improvements in the way authorities treat grooming and its victims, South Yorkshire Police still acknowledge that survivors with complaints may prefer to use other avenues, rather than approaching the force directly.