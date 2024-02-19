Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings said the Stop! Think Fraud campaign was needed as a response to the growth in fraud, which now accounts for almost four crimes in every ten.

Individuals and organisations were all affected he said, with the internet allowing offenders to operate from anywhere globally.

“The perpetrators can be in this country or anywhere in the world. Fraud catches out everyone – young and old, sharp witted or feeble minded,” he said.

“The more savvy we think we are, the more foolish we feel when we fall for it.

" Fraudsters can be very clever. And they learn quickly about what works. And we fall for it,” he said.

The Government plan is to act in three directions, by blocking those behind frauds, stopping them from reaching the public and to help people avoid becoming victims, or taking the correct steps should that happen.

The National Cyber Security Centre, National Crime Agency and City of London Police have collaborated on the new project.

Fraudsters put pressure on people to act instantly to avoid missing a prize, cash rebate or other temptation. The campaign will encourage people to think carefully before acting.