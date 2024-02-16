Police’s CCTV appeal after elderly courier fraud victim loses £22k
The victim received a phonecall in November falsely saying his bank account had been used fraudulently.
The caller informed the victim that someone from “the police” would collect his bank card for the investigation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It was collected from the victim’s property in Rotherham and used at Meadowhall and Leeds by the same person – this time in a long black wig and carrying a distinctive green handbag.
The card was also used to make online bank transfers, South Yorkshire Police said.
A force spokesperson added: “Officers investigating are now able to release a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to in connection to their inquiry.
“The person is believed to be aged between 20 and 40 years old, of Asian heritage and of a stocky build.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Do you recognise this person? If you believe you can help, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 385 of November 16, 2023.
“You can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-org.uk.”