Police workers hit by increasing mental health problems

Stressful: Policing South Yorkshire can cause problems for officers and staff

MENTAL health problems have increased sharply among South Yorkshire Police workers in the last three years, new figures show.

During 2022, 274 officers and civilian colleagues took time off work due to mental health issues, with that figure increasing the following year and rising to 424 absences during 2024.

The figures were released under a Freedom of Information request and reflects a growing problem nationally with the mental wellbeing of police.

Blame for the problem has been put on several different causes by the Police Federation, the ‘union’ which represents lower-ranking officers.

Wellbeing spokesman for the federation in England, Paul Williams, said: “With assaults on officers rising, pay being frozen, and job pressures being worse than ever, many police workers have been left mentally broken.”

South Yorkshire Police currently has around 3,100 officers, a number which has increased in recent years, following sharp reductions during the austerity years.

The force also employs thousands of civilians, some who serve in front-facing roles, and can be exposed to similar stresses as faced by officer colleagues.

The criteria used in the absence figures covers those who took at least one day off due to mental health issues.

In each of the three years covered stress accounted for most of the absences, followed by anxiety and then depression.

Statistics show that almost 40 per cent of those who take time off due to mental health go on to take further sick leave for similar reasons.

The figures were compiled by a company called Accident At Work Claim UK.