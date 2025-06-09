Police want to trace man in shoplifting investigation

POLICE are appealing for information following reports of shoplifting in Rotherham.

On Friday May 30 at 4.51pm, it was reported that a man stole a number of items from Home Bargains on College Walk. Enquiries into that incident are ongoing and the South Yorkshire force has now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident, as they believe he may be able to assist officers with their investigation. Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call 101 or get in touch with police online. Callers should quote investigation number 14/98047/25 of 30 May 2025 when they get in touch. Police can also be contacted online at: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlohttps://orlo.uk/UJOAE