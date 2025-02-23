Police walk in on highly organised criminal 'chop shop'

Aladdin's Cave: Parts from expensive cars ready for sale

POLICE have uncovered a highly organised criminal business in Rotherham, with stolen cars stripped for parts and warehoused for sale.

So-called ‘chop shops’, where vehicles are sold part-by-part, are lucrative for criminals because demand for cheaper second-hand parts is constant.

But they feed a criminal industry in car thefts, with expensive models particularly at risk, because of the cost of buying legitimate new parts.

Customers may have no idea they are buying stolen property.

The Rotherham breakthrough came after police tracked a stolen Range Rover to Kiveton Park industrial estate.

Local neighbourhood officers, and ‘response’ colleagues who deal with immediate emergencies, found the vehicle was inside a unit.

They got inside and found the premises had apparently been converted to a ‘chop shop’, containing parts from many vehicles suspected as stolen.

Car bumpers were neatly stored on racks, with doors carefully stacked and other components, such as transmissions, also present.

Detective work by the Rotherham South neighbourhood team led to warrants being executed at two other units, where a lorry stacked with high-end car parts was discovered, along with several vehicles reported stolen from around the country.

During a search of the units, officers also discovered pallets of suspected stolen property including several chocolate bars and computer printer toners.

South NPT Inspector Darren Birley said: "This was a sophisticated operation with stolen vehicles, parts and property from all over the country hidden inside the units.

“Following the warrants we have arrested two men who have been bailed pending further enquiries. Results like this form part of the ongoing work to tackle organised criminality in Rotherham and South Yorkshire.

“We know the impact car theft can on have people which is why it is vital that we work with other police forces to trace stolen vehicles and dismantle these ‘chop shops’.”

The success comes as the Government has started the process of introducing new legislation to toughen up on the technology used in many car thefts.

Often, thieves now rely on computerised ‘boosters’, which pick up signals from car keys in people’s homes, which are amplified so they work to unlock and start the vehicle, without the actual key being present.

When introduced, the new law will make it illegal to manufacture or own such devices.