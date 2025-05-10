Police walk in on Goldthorpe cannabis factory

Seized: Cannabis from Gosling Gate Road

POLICE investigating a burglary in Goldthorpe walked in on an illegal cannabis farm and recovered drugs valued at £53,000.

An investigation is continuing following the discovery, made in the early evening of May 8 at an address in Gosling Gate Road.

South Yorkshire Police were alerted to reports that a group of masked men had broken into, and were entering, the address and officers were dispatched.

Once inside, they discovered 53 fully-grown cannabis plants, each with a value estimated at £1,000.

A further search of the property also revealed cannabis which had been made ready for distribution.

The electricity had also been bypassed to supply power to the growing equipment, which takes large quantities of electricity.

Sgt Paul Aston, from Barnsley South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said:

"We know that cannabis is heavily linked to serious and violent organised crime, and this has no place here in Barnsley.

"The supply of drugs has real negative and lasting impacts on our local communities, with many vulnerable people being exploited for the benefit and profit of others.

"If you suspect someone is growing cannabis, or has links to drug supply, we urge you to please report it to us. Information and intelligence submitted by you can help ensure we bring those responsible to justice."

No arrests have been made in connection to the grow, but a full investigation has been launched and police investigations are continuing.

The discovery is the latest success against the cannabis trade, with more than 200 plants recovered from various Doncaster addresses the previous day.