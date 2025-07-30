Police target offenders at Wombwell fisheries in rural crime purge

ILLEGAL anglers caught at a Wombwell fisheries – troubled by poaching and illegal quad-biking – have been the first to be hit by a new police operation against rural offenders.

South Yorkshire Police has set up Operation Hawthorne, which will mount initiatives in rural communities across the county as it is rolled out.

It has been planned to confront criminals involved in activities including the theft of agricultural equipment and livestock, fly-tipping, illegal hunting, poaching and the use of off-road vehicles where they cause problems.

The first action under Operation Hawthorne saw police work in conjunction with the Environment Agency, Barnsley Council and others.

Licence checks were conducted at fishing lakes in Wombwell, with four people found to be fishing illegally, resulting in fines of £350 being issued.

The police presence was also in response to the use of illegal quad bikes in the area.

South Yorkshire Police’s lead officer on wildlife crime, Chief Insp Peter Spratt, said: “The main purpose of these operations will be to engage with our rural communities and land owners, exploring crime prevention opportunities and showing them how to report and collect evidence so we can pursue offenders and secure convictions.

“Through bringing key partners together, we intend to have the maximum impact and explore all enforcement opportunities for anyone identified committing offences that disproportionately affect our rural communities.”

Something fishy: Police and Environment Agency colleagues in Wombwell

The force has recently trained more wildlife crime officers, doubling the number with specialist knowledge in that area.

Rural crime has historically presented challenges to police because of the large tracts of land involved.

One answer to that is to use its own squad of off-road bikers to patrol hot spots.