WATH Upon Dearne is a focus of police attention as they clamp down on knife crime and anti-social behaviour.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to residents across the county ahead of Black Friday.

South Yorkshire officers have been running an operation to take offensive weapons off the street.

Amnesty bins were placed at two Rotherham town centre locations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police action included calling at retail outlets to check if laws were being observed - selling most knives or any weapons to anyone under the age of 18 is illegal.

During September police received four reports of incidents involving a weapon in the Cawood Drive area in Wath.

Police investigations were concluded without any charges.A spokesperson told the Advertiser: “We know incidents involving weapons cause a significant amount of concern in our communities and we are delivering a range of proactive work to tackle this issue.“This includes participating in Operation Sceptre, a targeted week-long campaign aimed at detecting, preventing and reducing knife crime.

“Drug warrants with links to the supply of drugs and knife carrying have been executed and test purchase operations have been carried out at retail stores alongside Trading Standards to ensure they are complying with the correct rules and procedures when it comes to the sale of knives.“Every year, we take part in this important national week-long campaign to combat knife crime and get dangerous weapons off our streets for good.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across the whole of Rotherham there have been 368 reported offences of offensive weapons in 12 months.