Police take £1m cannabis haul off the streets days before Christmas

Busted: Cannabis seized in Rotherham

CANNABIS worth around £1m has been seized from ‘farms’ across Rotherham in a series of raids by police.

The South Yorkshire force has just concluded a week of action against drug dealers, which has seen several people arrested and cannabis plants seized.

Their work will be a major blow to the town’s drugs trade.

All three of Rotherham’s neighbourhood policing teams were involved in the work, which identified a dozen suspected locations where cannabis was believed to be cultivated.

Intelligence information was gathered and used to help co-ordinate 12 searches.

At one location, in Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood, 170 plants were seized and at Herringthorpe Valley Road, Herringthorpe, a farm with a value estimated at £150,000 was dismantled.

Rotherham Central NPT Insp John Crapper said: “These results are part of Operation Grow – our ongoing work to tackle cannabis grows in Rotherham.

“Drugs have no place in our communities and cannabis farms can significantly impact the quality of life for residents and businesses.

“These grows are often linked to organised crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people who are forced to mind the farms on behalf of gangs.

“As part of this operation, we have gained valuable intelligence about those facilitating these enterprises.”

In total, approximately 1,000 cannabis plants were seized. It is estimated that each plant is worth £1,000, with the total value of the plants thought to be around £1,000,000.

During the operation, ten people were arrested for a range of offences, including the cultivation of cannabis, immigration offences and abstracting electricity - bypassing meters to get power for free.

That is done because cannabis requires heat and artificial light to grow successfully in ‘farms’, meaning large quantities of electricity are needed.

If work to bypass a meter is done crudely, it can also create dangers like the potential for fire.

Insp Crapper added: “I would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Remember to look out for the signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity.”

Properties used for growing cannabis are often houses, but they will not usually be occupied by ‘normal’ residents, but instead will be unusual, with irregular comings and goings and other tell-tale signs like blacked out windows.