Police swoop on targets across Rotherham as officers flood the town

SUSPECTS involved in wide-ranging neighbourhood crimes across Rotherham have been to focus of police attention in a day of action.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several pre-planned operations were activated simultaneously against a range of targets, under the Operation Duxford, where police resources from specialist units are mobilised to strike a blow against crime in one area.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police neighbourhood teams, roads policing group and dedicated modern slavery team, executed several intelligence-led multi-unit warrants at Kiveton Park Industrial Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several drug warrants were also executed by the North Rotherham neighbourhood policing team and the town's Operation Fortify team - a dedicated group of officers responsible for tackling serious and crime in the district.

The Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team were also on hand targeting hotspot areas as part of ongoing work targeting off-road bikes.

As well as enforcement operations, engagement activities also took place, with high visibility patrols mounted in some parts of the borough, and leaflet drops made, to pass on helpful information.

The Duxford work also included partnership work with other agencies, to achieve maximum impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They included Rotherham Council, Environmental Health and the DVLA. A number of specialists in vehicle crime have also supported the work - a move facilitated by the National Vehicle Crime Reduction Partnership.

Day of action: South Yorkshire Police tackling crime

Chief Insp James Bennett said: "Operation Duxford is our chance to show you the proactive work we carry out all year round to tackle neighbourhood crime and other forms of criminality.

"If you see our officers out and about please speak to them about any concerns, issues or questions you have. They are there to help you. The information you - our local communities - provide is vital in helping us tackle crime in Rotherham."

More details of the success of the latest Operation Duxford are expected to be released later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duxford initiative works on a cycle, with each of South Yorkshire’s policing districts getting attention in turn, to target the problems specifically affecting them.

Rotherham police have already had a string of successes against cannabis farmers in the district, seizing plants worth millions of pounds on the black market.

Anyone wanting to report a crime or pass information to police can do so by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency, or where life is at risk.