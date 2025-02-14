Police swoop on car 'meet' and close A57 to snare offenders

Repeat operation: Police used similar tactics last August

TRAFFIC police shut down an entire section of a major Rotherham road for the second time in months to catch dangerous drivers at an unofficial car ‘meet’.

South Yorkshire Police acted in response to calls from worried residents about the way motorists attending the gathering were driving around the A57 at Todwick.

They sealed a section of the road from both ends, effectively trapping all those attending between the two cordons.

South Yorkshire Police said: “This enabled officers to act upon those breaking the law and legislation around vehicle modifications and capture other drivers’ details to continue our investigation.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who has footage of anyone driving in a dangerous or anti-social manner that we can use to progress our enquiries.”

A similar operation took place in August last year, when the police national air support service was also called in, to monitor events.

Insp Matt Collings said: “We take a zero-tolerance approach to vehicles being driven and used in an anti-social manner.

“We are traffic officers and car enthusiasts ourselves; we understand people’s passion for cars, but coming together to showcase and enjoy them must be done in a safe way, and environment.

“We do not tolerate the associated anti-social behaviour and motoring offences that are associated with car meets, as well as the damaging impact it has on our communities with noise and infrastructure.

“We appreciate organisers of car meets who work alongside us to ensure they can enjoy meeting, without the risks and wider impacts on our communities.

“Those who do not engage with us and descend upon our area to blight our communities will be robustly dealt with.

“We have a range of tools at our disposal for those people intent on putting the lives of other road users at risk, from prosecutions to vehicle seizures.

“Details of individual’s involvement can be sent to their insurance companies which can lead to insurance policies being invalidated.

“Do the right thing, work with us and increase everyone’s safety,” he said.

Officers carried out a similar operation on the Dearne Valley Parkway last year, penning in cars while drivers were checked out.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 856 of 8 February 2025.