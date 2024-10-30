Police success against shoplifters sees complaints collapse to zero
Doncaster South neighbourhood police team acted after residents complained on problems.
Doncaster South NPT Inspector Adrian Luscombe, said: "After recognising an issue with shoplifting in the area, we worked with our Safer Neighbourhood Services team to look at innovative ways of solving this problem and reduce crime in Conisbrough town centre.
"We monitored the activities of a persistent and repeat offender and collated a hefty amount of evidence which meant we were able to give him a Criminal Behaviour Order upon his release from prison.
"This order banned him from entering one particular store and when he breached this order, he was immediately sent to prison.”
Officers have also conducted both high visibility and plain clothes patrols in the area.
Alongside that work, they have been controlling street drinks, who have received Community Protection Notices, prevent them from drinking, using offensive language and being drunk and disorderly in public.
Insp Luscombe added: "This is incredibly encouraging and shows the impact of working with other teams to solve problems at a local level.
“It is important we continue to manage and combat incidents of anti-social behaviour by targeting prolific offenders and safeguarding vulnerable members of our communities.
"Anti-social behaviour won't be tolerated in Conisbrough and I hope our recent actions emphasise our commitment to tackling the concerns raised by you,” he said.
