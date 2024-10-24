Patrols: Neighbourhood police will be out during dark nights

COMMUNITIES have been assured that police are planning extra evening cover for the two weeks spanning Halloween and bonfire night, when anti-social behaviour could be a risk.

Neighbourhood policing teams provide routine cover in communities across the county, but measures have been introduced to help ensure there are officers on the streets during what police refer to as the ‘dark nights’ period, when times when demand may be high, covering two weeks.

That means some officers will have seen shift timings adjusted to provide cover at key times, with some leave-days also adjusted to help provide a high level of service.

In addition, officers from local policing teams may be diverted to other areas to cover for colleagues, if officers dedicated to that area are absent.

Police have also been asked to issue posters online, for residents to print and display, if they want to avoid ‘trick or treat’ callers at their homes.