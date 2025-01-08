Police strike multiple blows in the fight against Rotherham's cannabis trade

Gone: One of Rotherham's now dismantled cannabis farms

ROTHERHAM police have scored a blockbuster success in the fight against drug traffickers in the town by smashing three alleged cannabis farms in just days.

The haul of drugs recovered would have been worth more than £500,000 had they been sold on the streets.

In addition, another package thought to contain a substantial amount of cannabis was seized in another incident, where officers also recovered £15,000.

The operations mark a high-point in police operations to tackle the cannabis market - which remains illegal - in the area.

In the latest operation, Rotherham North neighbourhood policing team dismantled a large cannabis farm at Main Street, Rawmarsh.

Officers found more than 160 cannabis plants in several different rooms, with a total street-value calculated at £167,000.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of a controlled Class B drug.

That raid came a day after colleagues from the Rotherham Central NPT busted an address in Canklow Road, finding 282 plants being grown, which would have given a cash return of £282,000.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis.

In the final days of December, the Central team also raided a property at St Stephen’s Road, East Dene, where cannabis with a value estimated at £60,000 was found.

A 22 year old man, of no fixed abode, has already appeared before Magistrates over his alleged role.

Also last week, an off-duty officer spotted suspicious behaviour in Windle Court, Treeton, which resulted in a police chase where a package was apparently thrown from a car as it travelled towards Brinsworth.

A search of a second vehicle led to the recovery of £15,000 cash and two knives.

A 20 year old man was arrested and remains the subject of a police investigation, having been bailed.

The raids have been part of Operation Grow, a co-ordinated effort by police to tackle cannabis growing.

Rotherham North NPT Inspector Lesley Fretwell said: “Cannabis farms help fund the illegal activities of organised crime gangs. These criminals bring misery to our local communities and must be stopped.

“We will carry on gathering further intelligence and work with partners to create safer communities. We urge the public to report any concerns to us and to look out for the signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal purposes.”