Police stalk boy racers to road on Rotherham border

Road to nowhere: Police sealed off escape routes

POLICE - including armed officers and dog handlers - stalked those taking part in an illegal car meet to a road straddling the Rotherham boundary with Sheffield.

Officers from around South Yorkshire went into action when cars were reported racing on the Dearne Valley Parkway on Sunday and they were traced to Grange Mill Lane, which runs alongside the M1.

The road was blocked at each end, with almost 60 vehicles checked. One had a vehicle seized for having no insurance, eight are facing other action and seven were given warnings about anti social driving.

Two similar car ‘meets’ on the A57 near Todwick have faced similar high profile police responses in the last few months.

South Yorkshire Police sat they understand the enthusiasm for cars and have invited organisers of meets to work alongside them to ensure they can go ahead in safety.

Most of those involved on Sunday were from outside the area.