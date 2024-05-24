Jailed: Martin Neville

POLICE are claiming success for new tactics aimed at tackling South Yorkshire’s gun crime problems, with numbers of shots fired by criminals down by a quarter in the last 12 months.

South Yorkshire Police set up an Armed Crime Team specifically to deal with criminals using guns in 2020, as a response to what was a growing problem.

The team’s structure was based on tactics used by Merseyside Police to control armed gangs in that area.

As a result of their work, the number of shots fired - or firearms discharges in police language - were down by 24 per cent in 2023, compared to the previous year.

Compared to 2020, when the team was established, shootings have been reduced by more than 50 per cent.

Incidents do still happen, but police have successes against those responsible, including Martin Neville, of Bellscroft Avenue, Thrybergh, who was jailed for six years after admitting previous bodily harm, following a shooting in a club car park.

Abdullah Ishaq, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, was also jailed following a shooting in Winifred Street, Masbrough, alongside a string of other offences.

He was arrested after returning to pick up spent bullet cases - important evidence - and was implicated in the actual shooting.

The Armed Crime Team is led by Chief Insp Anthony Slater, who said: “We have seen first hand the pain, devastation and terror caused by gun crime and we won’t stand for it any longer.

“Day by day we are gathering more and more intelligence and evidence on the activities of those involved in firearms criminality.

“For a long time these criminals thought they were untouchable and nowhere near our radars but that couldn’t be further from the truth thanks to the hard work and ongoing efforts of our Armed Crime Team.”

During 2023, police seized 154 useable guns, up from 96 recovered in 2022.

Jail sentences totalling more than 100 years were also handed down to South Yorkshire offenders during last year, many of them linked to organised crime and drug dealing.

A blunt police tactic involves serving personal notices on those believed to be involved in gun crime, warning they are under investigation.